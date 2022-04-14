Mahavir Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on April 14. This day marks the 2620th birth anniversary of Mahavir Swami and is also referred to as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. Mahavir Jayanti is considered to be one of the most important festivals in Jainism. Mahavir Swami was the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of present Avasarpiṇī and his birth anniversary is therefore of utmost significance. This is why people often celebrate Mahavir Jayanti by sharing Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2022 wishes and messages, Mahavir Jayanti Greetings, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Mahavir Jayanti Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Mahavir Jayanti is considered to be a very significant festival for the followers of Jain Dharma as Mahavir Swami is touted to be the founder of Jainism. Mahavir Swami preached the essence of life, virtue and non-violence towards all living beings - which is known to be the most significant pillar of Jainism. Devotees, therefore, celebrate this day by spreading the preachings of Lord Mahavir forward. Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Date, Trayodashi Tithi, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Traditions and Significance of Celebrating Birth Anniversary of Lord Mahavira.

According to Jain texts, Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra in the year 599 BCE (Chaitra Sud 13). To celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavir, various pomp and poise festivities are carried out. One integral part of this celebration has to be sharing Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2022 wishes and messages, Mahavir Jayanti Greetings, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Mahavir Jayanti Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Mahavir Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Express Yourself in Simple Words, but Always Have Great And Pure Thoughts in Your Inner Mind. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2022.

Mahavir Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Arihant Ki Boli, Siddhon Ka Saar, Achaaryon Ka Path, Sadhuon Ka Saath Aur Ahimsa Ka Prachar. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2022.

Mahavir Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Mahavir Jayanti, I Pray That Lord Mahavir May Bless You With a Life of Non-violence, Compassion, and Kindness.

Mahavir Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Adopt the Path of Truth, Knowledge and Non-violence Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Mahavir Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Heartfelt Wishes on the Auspicious Occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. May Lord Mahavir Is Always There to Help You Fulfil Your Dreams.

Mahavir Jayanti 2022 Greetings: HD Images, Quotes, SMS & Wishes To Celebrate the Jain Festival

In addition to this, people also carry the idol of Lord Mahavir out on a chariot in a procession that is called Rath Yatra. The religious rhymes in Jainism are recited during this procession. The statues of Lord Mahavir are also given a ceremonial bath or abhisheka, and many people of the Jain community also indulge in charitable acts, observe fasts and conduct pujas to appease Lord Mahavira. Here’s hoping that Mahavir Jayanti 2022 fills all our lives with more love, peace and compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).