Mahavir Janma Kalyanak or Mahavir Jayanti is the most significant religious holiday which is widely celebrated by the Jain community. The auspicious festival is observed on the 13th day of the waxing half of the Hindu month of Chaitra. The occasion celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir who was the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara and founder of the Jain faith. Tirthankara is the spiritual teacher and guide of the dharama. The dates may vary from year to year, but as per drikpanchang, Mahavir Jayanti 2022 falls on Thursday, 2022. Lord Mahavir was named 'Vardhaman', which means "One who grows", because of the increased prosperity and good fortune in the kingdom at the time of his birth. Let's know more about the Jain festival, its traditions, rituals, history and importance. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

Traditions And Significance Of Mahavir Jayanti 2022

The original birthplace of the God Mahavir is still unclear. Some Jain texts say that he was born in Kundalagrama in Bihar. According to Swetambar Jains, Mahavira was born in 599 BC while the Digambar Jains consider 615 BC as his birth year. Nevertheless, Jain people celebrate the Mahavir Janma Kalyanak with religious devotion by taking out the traditional Rath Yatra carrying the idol of Lord Mahavir, feeding the needy and poor and seeking his blessing for a healthy and happy future. Save the Trayodashi tithi for the pious festival:

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 04:49 AM on April 14, 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 03:55 AM on April 15, 2022

Furthermore, the sacred effigy of Vardhaman is washed by the devotees with fragranced oil and this denotes the purity of the Lord. Followers of Lord Mahavir also abide by five main principles prescribed by the Lord to achieve inner peace, mental balance and a prosperous future. The five principles are Ahimsa, Satya, Astaya, Brahmacharya, and Aparigraha. Some believers of Lord Vardhaman also keep fast and take an oath to follow the simple and pure way of living as suggested by Mahavir.

