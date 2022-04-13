Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak is one of the biggest and most religious festivals in Jainism. The Occasion celebrates the birth of the last twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara and founder of the Jain faith. Tirthankara is the spiritual teacher and guide of the dharma. The dates may vary from year to year, but as per drikpanchang, Mahavir Jayanti 2022 falls on Thursday, April 14. To celebrate Mahavir Jayanti 2022, here's a collection of Mahavir Jayanti 2022 greetings, Mahavir Jayanti wishes, Mahavir Jayanti 2022 images, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak status, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak photos, wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes, SMS and more to share with family and friends. Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Date, Trayodashi Tithi, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Traditions and Significance of Celebrating Birth Anniversary of Lord Mahavira.

The festival is celebrated by carrying out idols of Lord Mahavir in Rath Yatra processions and people engage in charitable acts, and prayers and also offer prayers at temples. On this day, ancient Jain temples across India typically witness a mass gathering of practitioners paying their respects and participating in the festivities. Rallies are held preaching Lord Mahavir's message of Ahimsa (non-violence) on this day. Here's a collection of Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2022 Messages, Mahavir Jayanti 2022 Greetings, Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2022 Whatsapp Messages to send to your family and friends.

Wishes For Mahavir Jayanti 2022

Mahavir Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Greetings of Mahavir Jayanti 2022. The Relevance of God Mahavir, the Messenger of Digambar Ahimsa, Is That You Have to Be Brave Before Being Mahavira.

Mahavir Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Meri Aur Mere Pariwar Ki or Se Aapko Mahavir Jayanti 2022 Ki Hardik Shubh Kamnayein.

Mahavir Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Mahavir Show You the Path to Never-Ending Happiness. Sending You Warm Wishes. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2022!

Mahavir Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Follow the Path of Non-violence. Take the Holy Pledge on This Auspicious Day of Mahavir Jayanti 2022.

Mahavir Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Way to Observe Such an Auspicious Occasion Is to Strive for Peace and Strengthen the Bonds of Brotherhood With Each Other. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2022.

Mahavir Jayanti is an occasion for people to celebrate the birth of the teacher and also start afresh and pray for new hopes and aspirations. The day is celebrated by conducting prayer rallies and praying for prosperity.

