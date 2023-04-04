Mahavir Jayanti celebrated the birth anniversary of the 24th and the last Tirthankara. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the waxing moon of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. As you observe Mahavir Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have bought a collection of Mahavir Jayanti images, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak HD wallpapers, Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023 greetings, quotes and WhatsApp messages you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings for the day.

Lord Mahavira is believed to have been born either in 559 BC OR 615 BC. The Digambar of Jainism claims he was born in 615 BC, whereas the Swetambaras believe he was born in 559 BC. Mahavir Jayanti is an important day in the eastern state of Bihar as Lord Mahavir was born near the modern town of Patna. Enthusiastic celebrations take place on this day at the Parasnatha Temple, Calcutta. People wish and greet each other personally, saying Happy Mahavir Jayanti and sending messages and images to share the greetings for the day. Here is a wide range of HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to one and all as greetings for Mahavir Jayanti 2023.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Images and Wallpapers

Mahavir Jayanti Messages (File Image)

Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Images and Wallpapers

Mahavir Jayanti Messages (File Image)

Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Images and Wallpapers

Mahavir Jayanti Messages (File Image)

Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Images and Wallpapers

Mahavir Jayanti Messages (File Image)

Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Images and Wallpapers

Mahavir Jayanti Messages (File Image)

Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is an important religious festival in Jainism. It is a gazetted holiday when state, local and national level government workplaces remain closed. Wishing everyone a Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 06:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).