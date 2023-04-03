Mahavir Jayanti (Mahavir Janma Kalyanak) is an important festival for the Jain community. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira. He was born on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the moon in the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar in the Ikshvaku dynasty as the son of King Siddharth of Kundagrama and Queen Trishala. He was born in a democratic kingdom Ganarajya where votes chose the king. As you celebrate Mahavir Jayanti 2023, here's a collection of Mahavir Janma Kalyanak HD images, Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023 greetings, and Mahavir Jayanti messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the important religious festival.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023 falls on Tuesday, April 4. On this day, people take out a procession carrying the idol of Lord Mahavira and recite religious hymns. They give a ceremonial anointment called abhisheka to the statue of Lord Mahavira. On this day, various donations are made that are then invested in promoting charitable missions like saving cows from slaughter or helping to feed poor people. Celebrating this day with great zeal, here is a collection of HD Images and messages you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings for Mahavir Jayanti 2023.

This birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir is also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the people of the Jainism community. Wishing everyone a Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023!

