Happy Makar Sankranti! Time for Uttarayan 2021. And for this auspicious occasion, you must prepare your skin for the beneficial and supremely holy til ubtan on this day. Healthy body, increased wealth and prosperity comes to a person who follows all the puja vidhi and uses til in 5 ways on this day. Right from Til bath & Til daan to Til Ubtan and Til consumption, sesame seeds hold immense importance on this day. If you are looking for the right recipe to make til ubtan aka skincare pack on this day, we have your back!

Importance of Til (Sesame Seeds) bath on Makar Sankranti

On the Makar Sankranti in the scriptures, the importance of bathing with til infused water is given prime importance. On this day, a person who bathes wit til water is said to never be sick for seven births.

Til (Sesame Seeds) Ubtan

Soak sesame seeds in milk or water overnight and prepare a paste in the morning and use it as a boil. This will not only enhance your skin, but will also protect the skin from cold. Put sesame and rice in 1 bowl of water and leave. When it gets wet then grind it and apply it on your face. After 5 minutes, scrub it off. By doing this, the blackness of your face goes away. Make a boil of sesame seeds. Apply this boil on your entire body, by doing this, all the dirt will be removed from your body as well as you will get health benefits throughout the year.

At the same time, you can use sesame oil to get rid of fine lines and wrinkles. It contains antioxidants, which help to get rid of wrinkles. Also, you can use Multani mitti mixed with sesame oil. Apply this pack for 30 minutes and wash it, it will help in softening your skin.

Til (Sesame Seeds) Ubtan DIY Tutorial:

Sesame and jaggery laddus are eaten on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Also, sesame seeds are also donated. According to Hindu beliefs, Til is very dear to Shani Dev. For this reason, it is believed that Shani Dev is pleased by donating sesame on this day. People usually donate rice, urad dal, groundnut or jaggery in addition to sesame on Makar Sankranti.

