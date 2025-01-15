Magh Bihu 2025 falls on January 15 across Assam. This annual commemoration, also known as Bhogali Bihu is a harvest festival that marks the end of harvesting and is celebrated with great festivities and community events across Assam. The celebration of Magh Bihu is often around the same time as Pongal celebration in South India and the Makar Sankranti celebration in Western parts of the country. The celebration of Magh Bihu is dedicated to helping people offer their prayer to the God of Fire. As we celebrate Magh Bihu 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Magh Bihu and its significance. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Magh Bihu 2025 Date and Celebration

Magh Bihu 2025 falls on January 15. This annual celebration is marked on the first day in the month of Magh month as per Bengali Panjika. Magh Bihu is the Assam celebration of Sankranti and the celebrations last for a week. The commemoration is focused on offering prayers to the fire god and Magh Bihu is a synonym for feasts and bonfires which begin one day before the festival. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Magh Bihu Rituals and Significance

The celebration of Magh Bihu is an important observance across Assam. The celebration of Magh Bihu revolves around bonfires and worshipping the lord of fire (Agni Devata). People often erect a makeshift hut, known as Meji and Bhelaghar, from bamboo, leaves and thatch, and in Bhelaghar they eat the food prepared for the feast, and then burn the huts the next morning. Making special delicacies using rice cakes such as Sunga Pitha, Til Pitha etc. and some other sweets of coconut called Laru are also an important part of the commemoration.

The celebration of Magh Bihu is often seen as a community event that brings everyone together. People also indulge in traditional Assamese games such as ‘’tekeli bhonga’’ (pot-breaking) and buffalo fighting to celebrate this day. We hope that Magh Bihu 2025 fills your life with the love, light and happiness that you deserve. Happy Magh Bihu!

