Odisha, a culturally rich state in India, is renowned for its diverse and vibrant festivals, including Rath Yatra, Durga Puja, Nuakhai, Bali Jatra, and Konark Festival. These celebrations reflect the state's deep-rooted traditions, religious devotion, tribal heritage, and seasonal festivities. From the grand chariot procession of Lord Jagannath in Puri to the spectacular silver filigree-adorned Durga Puja in Cuttack, Odisha's festivals offer a unique blend of spirituality, culture, and community spirit. Below is a detailed list of some of the major festivals celebrated in Odisha:

Religious Festivals

1. Rath Yatra (Car Festival) – The grand chariot festival of Lord Jagannath in Puri, where the deities Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are taken out in massive chariots.

Ratha Yatra 2025 Date: Friday, June 27

2. Makar Sankranti – Celebrated in mid-January, this marks the transition of the sun into Capricorn. It is associated with offerings to deities, kite flying, and eating sweets made from jaggery and sesame.

Makar Sankranti 2025 Date: Tuesday, January 14

3. Dol Purnima (Holi) – Also known as Dol Jatra, it is the Odia version of Holi, dedicated to Lord Krishna. The festival is marked by playing with colours and processions of deities on swings.

Dol Purnima 2025 Date: Friday, March 14

4. Sital Sasthi – Celebrates the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with grand processions in Sambalpur.

Sitalsasthi 2025 Date: Sunday, June 1

5. Raja Parba – A unique festival celebrating womanhood and agriculture. Women take a break from household chores, and swings are put up in villages.

Raja Parba 2025 Date: Saturday, June 14 - Monday, June 16

6. Panchuka—The last five days of the holy month of Kartika are observed with fasting and visiting temples, culminating in boat sailing on Kartika Purnima.

Panchuka 2025 Dates: Saturday, November 1 - Wednesday, November 5

7. Mahashivaratri – Devotees fast and stay awake all night to worship Lord Shiva, especially at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

Maha Shivratri 2025 Date: Wednesday, February 26

8. Janmashtami – Celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna with fasting, prayers, and temple festivities.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Date: Saturday, August 16

9. Durga Puja – The most vibrant festival in Odisha, especially in Cuttack, where grand idols of Goddess Durga are worshipped with silver and gold ornaments.

Durga Puja 2025 Date: Sunday, September 28 - Thursday, October 2

10. Kumar Purnima – Celebrated by unmarried girls who worship the moon and Lord Kartikeya, seeking a good husband.

Kumar Purnima 2025 Date: Monday, October 6

11. Ganesh Chaturthi – Worship of Lord Ganesha with grand celebrations in various cities.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date: Wednesday, August 27

12. Bali Jatra – Held in Cuttack, this festival marks Odisha’s ancient maritime trade with Southeast Asian countries.

Bali Jatra 2025 Date: Wednesday, October 22

13. Chandan Yatra – A summer festival of Lord Jagannath, where deities are taken for a ceremonial boat ride.

Chandan Yatra 2025 Date: Wednesday, April 30

14. Prathamastami – A festival dedicated to the eldest child in a family, where they are given special food and blessings.

Prathamastami 2025 Date: Wednesday, November 12

15. Pana Sankranti - Pana Sankranti, also known as Odia New Year, marks the traditional solar new year's day in Odisha, India, celebrated with festive rituals and offerings.

Pana Sankranti 2025 Date: Monday, April 14

16. Jala Krida Ekadashi - Jala Krida Ekadashi is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu, observed with rituals involving water sports and offerings.

Jala Krida Ekadashi 2025 Date: Friday, May 23

17. Khalilagi Ekadashi - Khalilagi Ekadashi, primarily observed in Jagannath temples, is a significant day where the deities are symbolically rejuvenated after Snana Purnima, in preparation for the Rath Yatra.

Khalilagi Ekadashi 2025 Date: Saturday, June 21

18. Snana Purnima / Deva Snana Purnima / Snana Yatra - Snana Purnima is a significant Hindu festival where the deities of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are ceremonially bathed, marking their symbolic appearance before the Rath Yatra.

Snana Purnima 2025 Date: Wednesday, June 11

19. Agastya Arghya - Agastya Arghya is a Hindu ritual offering made to the sage Agastya, typically performed during the transition from the rainy season to autumn.

Agastya Arghya 2025 Date: Thursday, September 4

20. Parswa Paribartan Ekadasi - Parswa Parivartan Ekadashi, also known as Parivartini Ekadashi, is a Hindu observance where devotees believe Lord Vishnu changes his sleeping position, and it's considered auspicious for worshipping Lord Vishnu.

Parswa Paribartan Ekadasi 2025 Date: Wednesday, September 3

Tribal Festivals

1. Chaitra Parba – The biggest festival of the Bhuyan tribe, celebrated with dance and music.

2. Karma Puja – Observed by tribal communities in western Odisha to honour the Karam tree.

3. Sume-Gelirak – A major festival of the Kandha tribe, where traditional rituals are performed.

4. Magra Poraj Festival – Celebrated by the Paraja tribe in Koraput with folk dances.

Agricultural & Seasonal Festivals

1. Nuakhai – The most important festival in western Odisha, marking the first rice harvest of the season. People worship their deities and eat new rice.

2. Puspuni – A harvest festival observed by farmers with grand feasting.

3. Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami) – Celebrated in schools and colleges to honour Goddess Saraswati, the deity of learning.

4. Akshaya Tritiya – Marks the beginning of the agricultural season, especially for farmers starting paddy cultivation.

Other Cultural Festivals

1. Dhanu Yatra – The world's largest open-air theatre festival in Bargarh, depicting Lord Krishna’s story.

2. Konark Festival – A cultural extravaganza showcasing Odissi and other classical dance forms at the Sun Temple in Konark.

3. Puri Beach Festival – A vibrant festival held on Puri Beach, featuring music, dance, and sand art.

4. Kalinga Mahotsav – A festival dedicated to martial arts and the spirit of peace at Dhauli.

5. Chhau Festival – A tribal dance festival in Mayurbhanj featuring the famous Chhau dance form.

These celebrations bring communities together, preserving age-old customs while embracing new traditions. Odisha’s festivals not only offer spiritual and cultural experiences but also attract visitors from around the world, making the state a true land of festivities and traditions.

