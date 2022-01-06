Makar Sankranti also known as Uttarayan or Maghi or just Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14, 2022. In a leap year, it falls on January 15. A harvest festival in the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti 2022 will fall on Friday and it is the date from which the northward movement of the sun begins. Makar Sankranti sees families get together to feast on til-gud laddoos, revadi, gajak, burn bonfires, fly kites and have a memorable time. Another must-follow tradition is sending lovely festival wishes and greetings. Here’s a collection of Makar Sankranti 2022 wishes, Makar Sankranti images, Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 HD wallpapers, Makar Sankranti greetings for family, Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 messages for friends, WhatsApp status, SMS and GIFs. They are all available for free download online. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Ahead of the festival search engine platforms are abuzz with keywords such as Makar Sankranti wishes, Makar Sankranti image, Makar Sankranti in Hindi, Makar Sankranti date, Makar Sankranti festival, Makar Sankranti quotes, Makar Sankranti images in Marathi, Makar Sankranti wishes in Gujarati, Makar Sankranti wishes in Marathi, Makar Sankranti wishes in English, Makar Sankranti messages and so on. We bring you a collection of greetings in English along with images, quotes and GIFs.

Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Lots of Happiness and Sweet Surprises This Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Makar Sankranti Bring In New Hopes and a Fruitful Harvest for You. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Look at the Brighter Side of Life, It’s So Pleasant and Sees the Sun Smiling for You & Birds Singing for You. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Great Devotion, Fervour, and Vivacity, With Rays of Hope and Light, We Wish You a Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Sun Starts Its Northward Journey, Let’s Come Together and Celebrate This Season of Opulence With Love, Peace, and Joy. Wish You a Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Year, I Hope the Rising Sun of Makar Sankranti Fills Your Life With Happy Moments. Wishing You a Very Happy Makar Sankranti!

How to Download Makar Sankranti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers?

There are other options to wish loved ones on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is by sending colourful stickers on WhatsApp. You can download Makar Sankranti WhatsApp Stickers on Play Store. Here is the download link. Wish you and your family a very Happy and Prosperous Makar Sankranti 2022!

