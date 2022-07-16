Mangala Gauri Vrat is a significant observance during the holy month of Shravan. Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu Calendar and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Various important observances across this month are observed by devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Two important observances are the Shravan Somwar Vrat and Mangala Gauri Vrat. Mangala Gauri Vrat, as the name suggests, is observed every Tuesday in Shravan month. The celebration of Shravan 2022 began on July 14 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The celebration of Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 will therefore be first observed on July 19. As we prepare to celebrate Shravan 2022, here is everything you need to know about Mangala Gauri Vrat, its significance, Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Dates and more. Shravan Maas 2022 Festivals’ List With Dates: All the Hindu Festivals and Observances Falling During Auspicious Month.

When is Mangala Gauri Vrat?

The celebration of Mangala Gaur Vrat is observed every single Tuesday in the Hindu month of Shravan. On this day, women traditionally observe a special fast to appease Goddess Parvati. There are four Mangala Gauri Vrat that is observed every Shravan. Interestingly, since the date of Shravan 2022 differs in North India and South India, the dates of Mangala Gauri Vrat also vary. While Shravan began on July 14 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, it will only start on July 29 in South India. Based on this, the dates of Mangala Gauri Vrat differ.

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Dates

Mangala Gauri Vrat Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Dates in North India Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Dates in South India First Managala Gauri Vrat 2022 July 19, 2022 August 2, 2022 Second Managala Gauri Vrat 2022 July 26, 2022 August 9, 2022 Third Managala Gauri Vrat 2022 August 2, 2022 August 16, 2022 Fourth Managala Gauri Vrat 2022 August 9, 2022 August 23, 2022

The observance of Mangala Gauri Vrat is considered to be extremely important as this day is considered to be a way of appeasing Lord Shiva’s Ardhangini, Goddess Parvati. It is traditionally observed by married women, especially newlyweds, seeking conjugal bliss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2022 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).