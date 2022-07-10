Sawan 2022 (also spelt as Shravana, Shravan) will begin on July 14 for North India, while people in Maharashtra & South India will celebrate Shravan 2022 from July 29. Considered the holiest Hindu month, Shravan Maas is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is filled with various auspicious observances. In addition to the traditional Shravan Somwar Vrat (Sawan Somvar Vrat) aka holy Monday fasting days, which is observed by several devotees of Lord Shiva to appease him, there are several festivals in Shravan month that are celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by Hindus across the globe. Ahead of the beginning of Sawan Maas 2022, let us look in detail at the Shravan month 2022 start date and end date, list of Sawan Somvar Vrat dates, Mangala Gauri Vrat dates as well as dates and significance of important Hindu festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Kamika Ekadashi Vrat, Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Kalki Jayanti, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, Varalakshmi Vratam, Hayagriva Jayanti, Gayatri Jayanti, Narali Purnima and more.

The celebration of Shravan is an important observance for Hindu people and is considered to be an extremely auspicious and holy month. Many people give up on their vices and dedicatedly offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day. As we prepare to celebrate Sawan 2022, here are all the Festivals in Shravan month that people are sure to look forward to.

Shravan Somwar Vrat 2022

Observance Shravan Somwar Vrat 2022 (North India) Shravan Somwar Vrat 2022 (South India) First Shravan Somwar Vrat July 18, 2022 August 1, 2022 Second Shravan Somwar Vrat July 25, 2022 August 8, 2022 Third Shravan Somwar Vrat August 1, 2022 August 15, 2022 Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat August 8, 2022 August 22, 2022

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022

Observance Mangal Gauri Vrat 2022 (North India) Mangal Gauri Vrat 2022 (South India) First Mangal Gauri Vrat July 19, 2022 August 2, 2022 Second Mangal Gauri Vrat July 26, 2022 August 9, 2022 Third Mangal Gauri Vrat August 2, 2022 August 16, 2022 Fourth Mangal Gauri Vrat August 9, 2022 August 23, 2022

Other Important Festivals in Shravan Maas 2022

Shravan 2022 Festivals Date Significance Kamika Ekadashi Vrat July 24, 2022 The Ekadashi fast is observed in the month of Shravan, this day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Hariyali Teej July 31, 2022 This festival commemorates the union of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. Nag Panchami August 2, 2022 Nag Panchami is focused on offering prayers to Nag Devta and seeking their blessings. Kalki Jayanti August 3, 2022 The birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu in the coming future, Kalki Jayanti is celebrated on the sixth day in the month of Shravan. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi August 8, 2022 The second Ekadashi tithi in the Shravan month, this day is also dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, people often reiterate the story of Shravan and his dedication to his parents. Raksha Bandhan August 11, 2022 Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is a very important and auspicious celebration that falls on the day before Shravana Purnima. Hayagriva Jayanti August 11, 2022 Hayagriva Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Lord Hayagriva who is considered the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Varalakshmi Vratam August 12, 2022 Varalakshmi Vratam is an important festival celebrated by South Indians, especially Tamilians, which is similar to the observance of Karva Chauth in North India. Gayatri Jayanti August 12, 2022 This day commemorates the birth anniversary of the Goddess of Veda - Goddess Gayatri. Narali Purnima August 12, 2022 The full moon day in Shravan month is celebrated as Narali Purnima in Maharashtra. Sanskrit Diwas August 12, 2022 The full moon day in the month of Shravan is also observed as Sanskrit Diwas, where people celebrate the ancient language and its significance.

