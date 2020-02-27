Marathi Bhasha Din 2020: History And Significance of The Day That Marks The Birth Anniversary of Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar

Marathi Bhasha Din (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Marathi Language Day is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm in the states of Maharashtra and Goa annually. The observance and celebrations of Marathi Language Day, also popularly known as "Marathi Bhasha Din", are regulated by respective state governments. There's a lot more to know when it comes to Marathi Language Day – its date, significance etc.

Marathi Language Day or Marathi Bhasha Din Date 2020:

Marathi Language Day 2020 will be celebrated on February 27, which falls on Thursday this year. The Marathi Language Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of a famous Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar.

Marathi Language Day or Marathi Bhasha Din Significance 2020:

Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, popularly known as Vi. Va. Shirwadkar is one of the most eminent Indian poets. In his career spanning more than five decades, Shirwadkar wrote 18 plays, 16 volumes of poems, 8 volumes of short stories, 7 volumes of essays, 6 one-act plays, and 3 novels. Two of his most notable works are Vishakha and Natsamrat.

Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar was born on February 27, 1912. It will be his 109th birth anniversary this year. He donned many hats in his illustrious career – poet, author, playwright, novelist, humanist among others.

The Marathi Language Day is one of the significant days for the people of the Marathi community, for the people living in states of Maharashtra and Goa. There are essay writing, debates, quizzes, competitions and other co-curricular activities that take place in schools, colleges, and even housing societies.

Marathi Language Day is a cultural day in states of Maharashtra and Goa, wherein people joyfully take part in promoting the language. Also, government authorities and NGOs organise workshops and seminars to promote the language and share the rich heritage of the language. Children and adults participate in these cultural programmes with much enthusiasm.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very “Happy Marathi Language Day 2020”, and hope you enjoy the day by basking in the rich glory of Marathi language.