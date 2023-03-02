Masi Magam is a Tamil festival that is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm in the southern state. Magham is one of the 27 Nakshatras. The festival is also popularly known as ‘Maasi Makam’. This year, Masi Magam 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, March 6. The Masi Magam is celebrated in Tamil month Masi during Makam Nakshatra. In 2023, Magam Nakshathram begins on March 5 at 08:00 pm and ends on March 6 at 10.35 pm. During the Masi Magam festival, people take a dip in the holy rivers to wash away their sins. It is believed that the bad karma of a person are eliminated and they can also attain salvation after death. Apart from Tamil Nadu, Masi Magam festival is also observed in regions with a large population of Tamil Hindus in India and abroad. Scroll down to know more about Masi Magam 2023 date, Masi Magam timings, rituals and celebrations related to this day. Lakshmi Jayanti 2023 Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Related to the Birth Anniversary of Hindu Goddess Lakshmi.

Masi Magam 2023 Date

Masi Magam 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, March 6. The Magam Nakshathram begins on March 5 at 08:00 pm and ends on March 6 at 10.35 pm.

Masi Magam Rituals

Masi Magam is celebrated on Purnima of Masi month when the Magam nakshatra coincides with the full moon. The date Masi Magam is calculated according to the Tamil calendar and falls in the month of February or March in the Gregorian calendar. On this day, temple idols are taken to any nearby water body like a seashore, pond or lake for a ceremonial bath. Traditionally, it is said that devotees should take a holy dip in the sacred waters on this day as it is considered highly beneficial as devotees get blessings of the Magha star, which is the symbol of consciousness, power, and magnanimity.

According to religious beliefs, the Magha star is the one related to Pitrus (ancestors). So, on this day, devotees take a holy dip and seek their blessings and remove pitru dosh. It is also considered the best day to begin new things and brings new hopes, eliminating all the negativity from a person’s life.

Masi Magam Celebrations

Masi Magam is celebrated with great pomp and zeal. The festival has many rituals and traditions related to it. On the day of Masi Magam, devotees gather near holy water bodies and take a dip in the water to remove the sins of present and past life. Taking a dip in the holy water is believed to earn the blessings of the ancestors. Idols of deities are taken from their temples to the riverside or seaside and are offered a ceremonial bath.

