Maha Lakshmi Jayanti, also known as Lakshmi Jayanti, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Goddess Lakshmi. The day is commemorated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalgun and is considered to be immensely auspicious. Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on March 7. It is believed that devotees who worship Maha Lakshmi on this sacred day are blessed with good luck and prosperity as Goddess Lakshmi is said to be the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Devotees should follow all the rituals and traditions of the Maha Lakshmi Jayanti and seek the blessings of the Goddess. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2023 Date, the significance of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti, and more. Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti 2023 Date and Time: Know Significance, Rituals & Celebrations of the Day That Marks the 537th Birth Anniversary of the Indian Saint.

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2023 Date

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on March 7.

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2023 Time

The Maha Lakshmi Jayanti Purnima Tithi will begin on March 6 at 2.47 pm and will end on March 7 at 4.39 pm

Significance and Celebrations

According to religious beliefs, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi was born on this day, i.e. on the day of Phalguna Purnima during the great churning of the milky ocean which is popularly known as Samudra Manthan. The day hence holds great significance as the day of Phalguna Purnima mostly coincides with Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra. Hence, Uttara Phalguni is also associated with Lakshmi Jayanti.

Lakshmi Jayanti is observed mainly in South India and it is less known in North Indian states and revolves around performing Lakshmi Puja and making various offerings to the Goddess. People perform Lakshmi Homam on Lakshmi Jayanti and Goddess Lakshmi Sahasranamavali i.e. 1008 names of Goddess Lakshmi and Shri Suktam are recited. Also, devotees dip lotus flowers in honey and are used for Ahuti to please the Goddess, and seek the blessings of Lakshmi Devi by worshipping her with devotion.

