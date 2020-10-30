Meerabai Jayanti 2020: Given the rich culture and heritage of the Hindu religion, there were only a few people who were as devoted to Lord Krishna as Meerabai was. She is known to be one of the ardent devotees of Lord Krishna. Meerbari, also popularly known as Mirabai, was a poet, and a decorated saint, who lived her life in complete devotion to Sri Krishna. To celebrate her spirit, devotion, and love for Lord Krishna, people observe her birth anniversary, as Meerabai Jayanti, every year amidst grandeur festivities. If you are looking for more information about Meerabai Jayanti 2020 – its date, shubh muhurat, Purnima tithi, rituals, and significance, then you have reached the right place.

Meerabai Jayanti 2020 Date

There has been no historical record or source of Meerbai’s real birth date. However, as per many texts and sources, it is said that she was born in the 16th century, circa 1498-1546. Also, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, the day of Sharad Purnima in the holy month of Ashwin is observed as the day of her birth anniversary. Hence, in 2020, the occasion of Meerabai Jayanti will be observed on October 31, i.e. Saturday. It is said that it will be her 522nd birth anniversary.

Meerabai Jayanti 2020 Shubh Muhurat & Purnima Tithi

Meerabai Jayanti Date: October 31, 2020, i.e. Saturday

Ashwin Sharad Purnima 2020 Tithi Begins: October 30, 2020, from 05:45 PM

Ashwin Sharad Purnima 2020 Purnima Tithi Ends: October 31, 2020, till 08:18 PM

Meerabai Jayanti Rituals

People follow some rituals on the occasion of Meerabai Jayanti. They are advised to take an early morning bath, at the time of sunrise or before that. While some people observe complete fasting, others observe partial fasting. They decorate the temples with supplementary flowers, offer sweets and fruits to Sri Krishna, in remembrance of Meerabai.

People participate in charity and donation drives as well. Food and clothes are distributed amongst the poor. Houses are decorated with fragrant flowers too. Many bhajans, kirtans, and aartis are performed in praise of Lord Krishna throughout the day.

Meerabai Jayanti Significance

Meerabai is believed to be one of the most ardent of fans (or devotees) of Lord Krishna. She was so much in love in Sri Krishna’s bhakti that she even thought of him as his husband. Meerabai was a great Hindu poet and is said to be one of the central figures in the Indian Vaishnava Bhakti movement. As per historians, Meerabai has written more than 1,300 songs and poems in praise of Lord Krishna.

The occasion of Meerabai Jayanti comes as a reminder to all of us, as to how much love and devotion one can have towards God. It would be a fitting tribute to celebrate the life and spirit of such a great soul.

