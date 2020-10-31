Meera Bai is a celebrated poet and an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna. Every year, her birth anniversary is celebrated as Meerabai Jayanti. One of the significant Sants of the Vaishnava Bhakti, Meerabai was born in 1498, Meerabai Jayanti 2020 is celebrated on October 31 aka today and holds immense significance. People enjoy celebrating this day by remembering the great contributions that Meera has made to Indian literature and share Meerabai Jayanti 2020 wishes, Happy Meerabai Jayanti messages, Poems by Meera, Meerabai Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family to celebrate this day.

Meerabai was a Rajput princess, married to the ruler of Chittor, Bhoj Raj. However, Meerabai dedicated her life to the devotion of Lord Krishna. She wrote more than 1300 poems about Lord Krishna, which was filled with passion and devotion. According to popular belief, she miraculously merged with the image of Krishna in circa 1547 at the age of 49.

While there is no official record if Meerabau's birth, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, her birth anniversary is observed on Sharad Purnima.

Meerabai is said to be a disciple of Guru Ravidas and accepts popular beliefs which associate her with Sant Tulsidas and her interactions with Rupa Goswami in Vrindavan. Her birth anniversary is celebrated by revisiting her works, singing her poetry and remembering her story. Happy Meerabai Jayanti.

