Memorial Day is just around the corner and Americans are gearing up for a long weekend filled with family fun. It is observed on the last Monday of May. The day is dedicated in honour of the men and women who died serving in the U.S. military. Their sacrifice doesn't go unnoticed by the people they left behind. On this day loved ones visit cemeteries and decorate their house in colours depicting the American Flag. It's how they remember the military personnel who've been rendered casualties in the nation's wars. Originally known as Decoration Day, the day was conceptualised following the Civil War. Memorial Day 2021 will be celebrated on Monday, May 31. In honour of these brave souls, let's take a look at inspiring quotes and wishes shared by people across the country.
- “How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes.” - Maya Angelou
- “This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veterans Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.” - Tamra Bolton
- "Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future."- Elie Wiesel
- "Courage is almost a contradiction in terms. It means a strong desire to live taking the form of a readiness to die." - G.K. Chesterton
- "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them." - John F. Kennedy
- “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.” - Winston Churchill
-
“…And if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice." - Ronald Reagan
Wishes To share on Memorial Day
My warmest wishes on Memorial Day 2021 and deepest gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen heroes.
Warm wishes to you and your family on Memorial Day. Our deepest gratitude goes to the fallen men and women.
On Memorial Day, let us honour those who gave their lives for our country. My warmest wishes on Memorial Day and deepest gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen heroes.
A big thanks to all brave-hearted martyrs who laid down their lives for the country.
Memorial Day is a time to honour, reflect, and remember those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Expressing gratitude to all the military personnel for their supreme sacrifices on this memorial day.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2021 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).