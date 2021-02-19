Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh observe Statehood Day on February 20. The two north-eastern states of India celebrate its formation day on the same date; however, they have a rich and significant history. To make the statehood day observation memorable, here we bring you messages and greetings. Note that these Statehood Day 2021 messages and quotes are dedicated to Mizoram’s Foundation Day. Let us celebrate the beautiful north-eastern states honouring their formation and recognition as separate states in India. These Mizoram Statehood Day 2021 messages, greetings, HD images, and GIFs are perfect for celebrating the state’s rich history and formation day. Besides, these Statehood Day wishes can also be sent through WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram messengers, and perfect for your social media posts such as Facebook and Instagram. We also bring you a direct link to the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that are free to download.

Both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh observe Statehood Day on February 20. Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Until 1972, it was known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA). It earned the Union Territory status on January 20, 1972, and was renamed Arunachal Pradesh. Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, with the 53rd Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986. As we observe the significant day, we bring you Mizoram Statehood Day 2021 messages, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings to the People of Mizoram on Their Statehood Day! May the State Continue to Prosper in the Years to Come.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The People of Mizoram Are Known for Their Valour and Rich Value Systems. Best Wishes on Mizoram Statehood Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings to the People of Mizoram on Statehood Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Extend My Warm Wishes for the Progress and Prosperity of the State. Happy Statehood Day!

The Facebook-owned app has shared some super cool sticker images for both Android and iOS users.

