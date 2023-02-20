Mizoram Foundation Day is observed every year on February 20. This day celebrates the declaration of Mizoram as a separate state of India according to the 53rd Amendment to the Indian constitution, 1986. Mizoram, as a separate state, came into existence in 1987. It was earlier a part of Assam after India gained independence in 1947. It was declared as a separate union territory in 1972 under the Northeast Areas Act 1971 and became the 23rd state of India after the 53rd Amendment to the Indian constitution 1986. As you celebrate Mizoram foundation Day 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

According to the India state of forest Report 2021, over 84 per cent of the area of the state is forested. The state also has a total of 21 hill ranges ranging from 1000 metres to over 2000 metres in height. According to the 2011 census, it is the second least populous state in the country. Mizoram Foundation Day is a public and bank holiday in the state. People of the state celebrate the day by sending messages saying Happy Mizoram day to one and all. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Mizoram day 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On this day, the unfurling of the National Flag is organised in government offices, business offices and residential premises. The day is celebrated with great pomp and glory throughout the state. Wishing everyone Happy Mizoram Foundation Day 2023!

