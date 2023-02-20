Mizoram was declared as a full-fledged independent state of India on February 20, 1987. Since then, every year, Mizoram Foundation Day has been observed on February 20. In 1986, the Parliament of India adopted the 53rd amendment of the Indian constitution, which declared Mizoram as the 23rd state of the country. Like many other northeastern states of India, Mizoram was also a part of Assam until 1972. It is an important day in the history of the state. As you celebrate Mizoram Foundation Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a wide range of collection of HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the day. Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance – Everything To Know About This Statehood Day.

The word Mizoram is derived from two words, "Mizo" and "Ram." "Mizo" is the word used to "call the native inhabitants," and "Ram" means "land." Though some people believe that zo means highland or hill, Mizoram may also mean land of Mizos. There have been many different etymologies related to the name of the state. Here is a collection of HD images and wallpapers you can download and share with all your friends and family as greetings for Mizoram Foundation Day 2023.

Mizoram is the fifth smallest state of India that shares international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, and the northern part shares domestic borders with Manipur, Assam and Tripura. Wishing everyone Happy Mizoram Foundation Day 2023!

