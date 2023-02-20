Mizoram Foundation Day is celebrated every year on February 20. On this day, people in the northeastern state hold several events to commemorate the special day. The name of the state ‘Mizoram’ is derived from two words- ‘Mizo’ and ‘Ram’. Mizo stands for the native inhabitants while ‘Ram’ in the Mizo language means ‘land’. Thus, Mizoram means the ‘land of the Mizos’. On the occasion of Mizoram Foundation Day, here are some Mizoram Foundation Day 2023 wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones. You can also put these Mizoram Foundation Day wishes and HD images on WhatsApp Status. If you are looking for Mizoram Foundation Day wishes, greetings, HD images and WhatsApp status, we have compiled a list of wishes that you can share with your family and friends as images and wallpapers.

Mizoram Statehood Day 2023 Images

Mizoram Statehood Day 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mizoram Statehood Day 2023 Messages

Mizoram Statehood Day 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mizoram Statehood Day 2023 Wishes

Mizoram Statehood Day 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mizoram Statehood Day 2023 Photos

Mizoram Statehood Day 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mizoram Statehood Day 2023 Wallpapers

Mizoram Statehood Day 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

According to historical records, Mizos first began to settle in the area in the 16th century, with major immigration from Southeast Asia. The state shares borders with three of the Seven Sister States, namely Tripura, Assam, and Manipur and also shares a 722-kilometer border with the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh and Myanmar. It was in the year 1971, the government of India agreed to convert the Mizo Hills into a Union Territory which became the present Mizoram in 1972, following the Mizoram Peace Accord (1986) between the Government and the MNF. In 1987, the northeastern state was declared a full-fledged state of India and was given two seats in the Parliament, one each in the Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2023 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).