Happy Mom’s Day! While the day is not enough to share your appreciation for everything your mom does, Mother’s Day call for all things extra. You must have planned for the day, and night, virtually. But occasions like this get even more special when sharing the right words. Our moms are superheroes and biggest supporters, but we usually don’t tell them enough how much they are valued and appreciated. Share these heartfelt Mother’s Day 2021 quotes, messages, wishes, greetings, and GIFs with your mom to honour motherhood. Besides, these Happy Mother’s Day 2021 HD images and wallpapers are free to download online to share through Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

Mother’s Day 2021 on May 9 is observed virtually because of the ongoing pandemic. While you are sure to make the celebration special, express your love to your mother with meaningful words. There are deep thoughts about mothers’ undying love, funny quips, the ways moms keep families running and so much more. They are our superheroes. So tell her how much she means to you. If you are out of words, worry not, as we bring you the right captions for your Instagram Mother’s Day posts. Check out these heartfelt Mother’s Day 2021 messages, Facebook greetings, Signal quotes, HD images, and wallpapers to honour the #1 lady in your life.

Mother’s Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day! Thank You for Always Being the Shining Example of What I Wanted to Be Like When I Grew Up!

Mother’s Day 2021 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every Day I Feel So Lucky to Call You My Mom. Enjoy Today, You Deserve It!

Mother’s Day 2021 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to the Woman Who Raised Me Into the Man I Am Today. Love You, Mom!

Happy Mother’s Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Mother Is a Verb. It’s Something You Do. Not Just Who You Are.” – Dorothy Canfield Fisher

Mother’s Day 2021 Pic (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Mother’s Love Is Peace. It Need Not Be Acquired, It Need Not Be Deserved.” – Erich Fromm

Send GIF With Quote: “A Mother’s Arms Are More Comforting Than Anyone Else’s.” – Princess Diana

Watch Video: Happy Mother's Day Quotes

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers over the years and keeps updating its platform with new sticker images to commemorate different occasions. The WhatsApp stickers are available for both iOS and Android users. You can visit those platforms, or CLICK HERE to download the latest collection. We wish all the moms, a very Happy Mother’s Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2021 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).