Happy Mother's Day 2021 to all the wonderful mothers out there! The second Sunday of May is dedicated to celebrating Mother’s Day in most of the countries worldwide including India and the United States. Mother's Day is a wonderful occasion for expressing love and gratitude to your mom, for always holding upon us. Whatever, the situation would be, the only person, who understands you in and out, supports you is your mother. Find the perfect words to wish your Mom, a very Happy Mother’s Day and thank her for all that she has done with these lovely Mother’s Day greetings, inspiring quotes and beautiful images. Whether, you are writing a Mother’s Day 2021 greeting card, Facebook post or SMS, we have plenty of message inspiration you can download for free to share and celebrate motherhood. This collection of Mother’s Day 2021 wishes from son and daughter is a perfect compilation that would be amazing while you string words together to make her feel really special. In addition, you can find the link to download free Mother’s Day 2021 WhatsApp stickers along with super cool GIF images.

Mother’s Day is a significant occasion to honour your mother and celebrate the role of mothers in society. It is celebrated on the second Sunday in May in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India and many other countries. This year, Mother’s Day falls on May 9. Sometimes the best way to express your feelings is to keep the sentiment all simple. Use these Mother’s Day 2021 wishes, separately arranged for son and daughter as an inspiration to tell your mom, why she means the world to you. Not Just Expensive Gifts, Here Are Other Special Ways to Bring a Big Smile on Your Mom’s Face!

Happy Mother's Day 2021 Messages From Daughter

Happy Mother's Day Wishes (Photo Credits: Pexels)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to the best role model I could have ever asked for!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who raised me into the strong, independent woman I am today.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I love you to the moon and back, Mom! Thank you for always inspiring me to live, love, and laugh!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mom in the world! I’ll always cherish our movie nights, cooking experiments, and laughter!

Happy Mother's Day 2021 Messages From Son

Happy Mother's Day Wishes (Photo Credits: Pexels)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s day to the woman who raised me into the man I am today. Love you, Mom!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Couldn’t do it all without you!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mom, from feeding and clothing me, to loving me in the tough times, to helping me succeed in my goals– I owe it all to you.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With love from the luckiest son in the world.

Download Mother’s Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

On all the festivals, WhatsApp has always introduced some fun and super cool stickers, signifying the celebration. For May 9, the online messaging app presents an amazing collection of Mother’s Day 2021 WhatsApp stickers for its Android users. Visit the Play Store app or click here to download Mother’s Day sticker images for free.

There are plenty of things that you want to say in a Mother’s Day card. But, it is not easy to pen down all the emotions for moms. The above messages will accurately be your partner, while you make her feel special on Mother’s Day. You can combine these Mother’s Day with our Mother’s Day quotes to craft the perfect message for your Happy Mother's Day card.

