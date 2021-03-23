Narasimha Dwadashi 2021: The festive occasion of Narasimha Dwadashi is celebrated to commemorate the half-lion and half-human manifestation of Lord Vishnu, which is also popularly known as Narasimha. The festive event is also called Govinda Dwadashi by people across the country. It is said that Narasimha is the fourth most powerful manifestation of Lord Vishnu, and the occasion of Narasimha Dwadashi is observed in high regards to worship Lord Narasimha. Many rituals are associated with this auspicious event, such as Narasimha Dwadashi Vrat. If you are searching for more information about Narasimha Dwadashi 2021 – its date, significance, puja rituals, auspicious timings, etc., then you are at the right place. In this article, we bring all you need to know about Narasimha Dwadashi 2021, including the Puja Samagri list.

Narasimha Dwadashi 2021 Date

There are 24 Dwadashis that are celebrated in a calendar year. There are two types of Dwadashi, i.e. Shukla Paksha Dwadashi and Krishna Paksha Dwadashi.

The festival of Narasimha Dwadashi is celebrated during the 12th day of the Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Phalguna as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. This year, Narasimha Dwadashi will be observed on March 25, i.e., Thursday. Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat and Ekadashi Tithi.

Narasimha Dwadashi Puja Vidhi (Rituals) and Samagri List

There are several rituals that people follow on the occasion of Narasimha Dwadashi. Devotees are advised to take an early morning bath and wear clean and new attire. People chant prayers in high regards of Lord Narsimha and Goddess Lakshmi throughout the day. A lot of people also observe Narasimha Dwadashi Vrat in the devotion of Lord Vishnu’s Narasimha avatar.

While offering special prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narasimha's idols, there are many puja items one need to tick off the ‘Samagri’ list. Some of the essential items are sesame seeds, clothes, traditional food and sweets, precious metals, fruits, flowers, and special prasad made for this occasion.

Narasimha Dwadashi Significance and Celebrations

People celebrate the festival of Narasimha Dwadashi in their manner. Some throng to temples, while some take a holy dip in a sacred river such as Ganga, Saraswati, Yamuna, or the Godavari.

The occasion of Narasimha Dwadashi holds a great astronomical significance as well. It is believed that devotees who follow all the rituals in true devotion of Lord Narsimha, they are protected of all the hurdles in their life. People who observe Narasimha Dwadashi Vrat are blessed with good health, immense wealth and prosperity.

We wish you all a very Happy Narasimha Dwadashi 2021. If you are a bhakt of Lord Vishnu or Lord Narasimha, you will be happy to share this piece of information about Narasimha Dwadashi with your loved ones and make their day special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).