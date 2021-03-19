Amalaki Ekadashi 2021: The festive event is celebrated as one of the most important and pious Ekadashis for the people of the Hindu community. It is one of the most significant Ekadashis of the 24 Ekadashis that are celebrated in a calendar year. For people who do not know what Amalaki is, it means the Indian gooseberry. Amalaki Ekadashi's occasion is celebrated as it is believed that Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi reside in a tree of Amalaki. Several rituals and traditions are associated with Amalaki Ekadashi. If you are looking for more information about Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 – its date, auspicious timing, rituals, and significance, then you have arrived at the right spot.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 Date

As per the Gregorian calendar, Amalaki Ekadashi usually takes place in March or February. The occasion of Amalaki Ekadashi falls in the holy month of Phalguna as per the Hindu Samvat calendar. It falls on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the Shukla Paksha, which will fall on March 25, this year. March 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021: Auspicious Timing (Shubh Muhurat)

Amalaki Ekadashi on Thursday, March 25, 2021

On March 26, Parana Time - 06:18 AM to 08:21 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 08:21 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 10:23 AM on March 24, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:47 AM on March 25, 2021

Amalaki Ekadashi Rituals and Celebrations

As it is considered to be one of the auspicious Ekadashis, people follow several rituals on the day of Amalaki Ekadashi. They wake up early and take a bath before/during the sunrise. They worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Laxmi and an amla tree.

People take vows while doing pooja near the tree, intending to attain moksha after death. They offer fresh flowers, fruits, roti, chawal, water, incense sticks, and sandalwood, amongst other holy offerings. People observe Amalaki Ekadashi vrat throughout the day. Some observe it partially too. It is said that offering food to Brahmins on this day is considered blissful.

Amalaki Ekadashi Significance

The cultural significance of the observance of Amalaki Ekadashi is quite important for the Hindu community. It is believed that devotees who complete all the rituals whole-heartedly, reach the holy abode of Lord Vishnu, i.e., Vaikuntha. The occasion of Amalaki Ekadashi is considered to be highly auspicious as per Hindu scriptures.

As Amalaki Ekadashi's event falls between Maha Shivratri and Holi, it is considered even more significant. People who follow all the rituals and chant prayers in high regards of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are blessed with immense health, wealth, and prosperity.

