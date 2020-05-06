Narasimha Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Lord Vishnu Avatar’s Birth With Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Greetings

Happy Narasimha Jayanti (File Image)

Narasimha Jayanti 2020 is celebrated by staunch Lord Vishnu devotees on May 6. The Hindu festival marks the birth anniversary of one of Vishnu’s fiercest avatars on the earth. Sri Narasimha is easily recognised by his half-human, half-lion appearance. Most of us have heard of his valour and might in the mythological story of Prahalad and Hiranyakashyap. As we observe Narasimha Jayanti 2020 on Wednesday, we bring a collection of HD images, wallpapers, greetings, wishes, and messages as people wish their family and friends on special occasions. You will find a list of Sri Narasimha Jayanti HD photos, Happy Narasimha Jayanti 2020 greetings, Narasimha Jayanti HD wallpapers, Narasimha Jayanti HD images, Narasimha Jayanti WhatsApp messages and a lot more.

Sri Narasimha is the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu. He had incarnated in the form of part lion and part man to destroy evil and restore Dharma. This he did by killing Hiranyakashyap (also known as Hiranyakashipu), an Asura who hated Vishnu after the Hindu god killed his brother, Hiranyaksha in his Varaha avatar (Vishnu’s third form). This day is celebrated as Varaha Jayanti. However, what made Hiranyakashyap hate Lord Vishnu more was the fact that his son, Prahalad, was a great devotee of Lord Vishnu. And as per the mythological legend, Hiranyakashyap earned a boon from Lord Brahma that made him virtually invincible. It was then, Vishnu took Narasimha avatar to kill the Asura, save Prahalad and humankind.

As we celebrate Sri Narasimha Jayanti 2020, we bring you greetings and messages that you may send to your family and friends on the festival day. You can send it via WhatsApp, which happens to be every family’s go-to messaging app when it comes to exchanging festival greetings. You can also share these Narasimha Jayanti 2020 messages, HD images and wallpapers on Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, and Twitter.

Happy Narasimha Jayanti (File Image)

As per Hindu calendar, Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated in Vaisakh during the Shukla Paksha on the Chaturdashi tithi. According to the Gregorian calendar, the festival day falls in April or May. We wish you and your family a very Happy Narasimha Jayanti 2020.