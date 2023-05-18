The National Armed Forces Day in the United States is celebrated on the third Saturday in May. It falls near the end of Armed Forces Week, which begins on the second Saturday of May and ends on the third Sunday of May (the fourth if the month begins on a Sunday, as in 2016). This year, National Armed Forces Day 2023 will be observed on Saturday, May 20, in the US. President Harry S. Truman created the day and was first observed on May 20, 1950. The first Armed Forces Day was celebrated by parades, open houses, receptions and air shows in the US. As National Armed Forces Day 2023 approaches, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. US-Iran Conflict: United States Military Arms Warplanes in Middle East With 'Bunker Busting' Bombs in Straight Message, Says Report.

National Armed Forces Day 2023 Date

National Armed Forces Day 2023 will be observed on Saturday, May 20

National Armed Forces Day History

President Harry S. Truman created the National Armed Forces Day on August 31, 1949. The day was first observed on May 20, 1950. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Truman led the effort to establish a single holiday for citizens to come together and thank the military members for their patriotic service in support of the US. On August 31, 1949, Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced the creation of an Armed Forces Day to replace separate Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force Days. The day was established to replace the separate Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard Days. US Plans To Expand Its Military Presence in Taiwan To Counter Threats: Report.

In a speech announcing the formation of the day, President Truman "praised the work of the military services at home and across the seas" and said, "it is vital to the security of the nation and to the establishment of a desirable peace." In an excerpt from the Presidential Proclamation of Feb. 27, 1950, Mr. Truman stated: "Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, 1950, marks the first combined demonstration by America's defense team of its progress, under the National Security Act, towards the goal of readiness for any eventuality. It is the first parade of preparedness by the unified forces of our land, sea, and air defense".

National Armed Forces Day Significance

The National Armed Forces Day in the US is a perfect opportunity to pay special tribute to the men and women of the Armed Forces of the country. The day remembers the sacrifices of the individuals who are in the service of their country all over the world. The United States' longest continuously running Armed Forces Day Parade is held in Chattanooga, TN.

