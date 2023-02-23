The US is mulling quadrupling its military presence in Taiwan as part of an effort to counter China’s threats to Taiwan and growing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region. The US plans to deploy between 100 and 200 troops to the island in the coming months, the report said. China Urges West To Spot Drawing Parallel Between Ukraine and Taiwan (Watch Video).

US Plans To Expand Its Military Presence in Taiwan:

JUST IN - U.S. plans to more than quadruple the number of troops stationed in Taiwan in the coming months — WSJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)