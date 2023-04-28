A report published by The Wall Street Journal state that the US military is arming 250-pound “bunker-busting” bombs on attack aircraft recently sent to the Middle East in a straight message to Iran. According to the US Navy's Central Command, Iran seized a US-bound oil tanker from international waters in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday. US Sanctions Russia’s FSB, Iran’s IRGC for ‘Hostage-Taking’.

US-Iran Conflict:

JUST IN - U.S. military arms warplanes in the Middle East with "bunker busting" bombs for the first time "in message" to Iran — WSJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 28, 2023

