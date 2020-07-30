National Avocado Day 2020 Date And Significance: National Avocado Day is celebrated on July 31 in the United States. Originally from south-central Mexico, the fruit is quite popular among Americans. For its nutrients and vitamins, it has become famous among Instagrammers, especially beauty and lifestyle influencers. Loaded with goodness, it good both for the body both on the inside and outside. The creamy and delicious food is among one of the most loved fruits across countries. From eating just cut fruits to its juices, or as Guacamole, a dip made of the fruit is loved among the young and old alike. How to Use Avocado to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Avocado became famous in recent as social media users began portraying its benefits. Mashed avocado with banana and olive oil is used a great hair conditioning paste. Some with honey and yoghurt is used as an ideal face mask. Dried avocado ground with some flesh and salt is used as an exfoliating foot scrub. There is also an increase in people planting avocados at home. The fruit is just famous and has found its way into everything a millennial does. In 2015, a whopping 4.25 billion avocados were sold. Avocado Toast Chocolate Bar Has Gone Viral but It Is the Funny Reactions on Twitter That Will Make Your Day!

Avocados contain Omega 3 fatty acids that can fight Alzheimer’s. They have high oleic acid content and their fatty acid helps keep skin soft and hydrated. It also aids in the regeneration of damaged skin cells and reduces redness and irritation. In ancient times, people used the fruit to beautify their skin and it seems in the 20th century, the fruit has found its way back into the cosmetic industry. From lotions, face creams, moisturisers to cleansers, everything has a portion of the fruit. People observe the day by posting pictures with avocados spreads and juices on social media. Some restaurants prepare variants of juices from the fruit on this day. For those in love with avocado, we wish you a Happy National Avocado Day!

