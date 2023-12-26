Every Year, December 24 is observed as National Consumer Day in India. This day marks the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, which aims to protect the rights of consumers and ensure fair, accessible, and transparent trade practices. It was on this day that the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 had received the assent of the president. The day serves as a reminder to both consumers and businesses about the importance of fair-trade practices and the protection of consumers' rights. As National Consumer Rights Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the day. World Consumer Rights Day 2023 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Recognises the Rights of Consumers.

National Consumer Rights Day 2023 Date

National Consumer Rights Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, December 24.

Know All About National Consumer Rights Day

National Consumer Rights Day in India is an important event aimed at promoting a fair marketplace, empowering consumers, and ensuring that their rights are protected. The day encourages consumers to be informed about their rights and responsibilities while making purchases or availing services. It also emphasizes the role of businesses in providing quality products and redressal mechanisms for consumer complaints. Consumer Rights Day 2023 Quotes, Wishes & Images: SMS, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, HD Wallpapers To Raise Awareness About Consumer Rights.

The Consumer Protection Act, 1986, was a milestone legislation in India that empowered consumers and provided them with various rights, like the right to safety, the right to information, the right to choose, the right to be heard, the right to seek redressal, and the right to consumer education. It established consumer councils at the district, state, and national levels to address consumer grievances and promote consumer awareness.

On this day, various events, seminars, workshops, and awareness campaigns are organised by consumer forums, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), government agencies, and consumer rights activists to educate people about their rights as consumers and to highlight issues related to consumer protection.

