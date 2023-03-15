World Consumer Rights Day is recognised worldwide and accredited by United Nations. World Consumer Rights Day is observed every year on March 15. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about consumer rights and needs. As you observe World Consumer Rights Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of World Consumer Rights Day 2023 quotes, World Consumer Rights Day greetings, World Consumer Rights Day wishes, HD images and wallpaper, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones.

The World Consumer Right was uplifted by President John C Kennedy, who sent a special message to the US Congress on March 15 1962, where he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights. Consumer international forums have been running this campaign for 40 years, uniting the consumer movement to celebrate together.

The day has been observed with a different theme every year to raise awareness about every consumer's various rights and concerns. In the year 2022, the theme for World Consumer Rights Day was Fair Digital Finance. The theme for World Consumer Rights day 2023 is Clean Energy Transitions.

