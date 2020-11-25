Thanksgiving not only brings together family members together, but also the much-loved National Dog Show. While we all experienced an unprecedented year with doubt looming over everything, thankfully it didn't affect the dog show. Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, it is one of the most well-known dog shows in the world. Founded in 1879, it has been annually held since 1933. The world's oldest dog show takes place the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa. Ahead of National Dog Show 2020, we bring to you date and time of the loved show on TV along with online live streaming details. Siba, The Standard Poodle Wins Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show 2020 But Not Everyone's Happy as Daniel, The Golden Retriever Gets Snubbed.

While every year, the show attracts an audience, this time due to COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held without spectators, sponsors or the media. Judging will be done by following strict safety guidelines including social distancing and wearing facemasks, monitoring temperatures of all participants. John O’Hurley and David Frei will host the event who have been together doing it since the first National Dog Show.

National Dog Show 2020 Date, Time of TV Broadcast & Online Live Streaming Details

After the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC will telecast 2020 National Dog Show on November 26, Thursday at 12 pm local time. It will run till 2 pm. You can watch it live on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app at 12 pm ET on Thanksgiving. PAW-Dorable! Dressed Up Pets Take Part in Chennai Pet Fashion Show (View Photos)

Only 600 dogs will participate this year which is a 70% decrease from the nearly 2,000 who compete in a regular year. Only purebred dogs registered with the AKC can compete in the show. The NDS is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club, and it recognises 208 dog breeds and varieties.

Three breeds that will make their National Dog Show debut include the Barbet which originated as a water dog in France. Second is rare Belgian Laekenois (“Lak-in-wah”) and third is the Dogo Argentino, which falls under the Working Group, that was originally a pack-hunting dog in Argentina. Last year, Thor the Bulldog won Best in Show beating over 2,000 dogs from 196 breeds.

