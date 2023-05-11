Every year, National Hospital Day is observed on May 12 in the United States of America (USA). The day aims to raise awareness and educate people about medical examinations and treatments. Former U.S. President Warren G. Harding officially declared National Hospital Day. It was first observed on May 12, 1921. It was the idea of Matthew O. Foley, a Chicago-based editor, to establish a day that helped them gain public trust in the medical sector in the aftermath of the deadly Spanish Flu. Also, May 12 was chosen as the date to celebrate National Hospital Day as the day also marks the birthday of Florence Nightingale, known as the founder of modern nursing. As we observe National Hospital Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about National Hospital Day 2023 date and theme, the history and significance of the day, and more. International Nurses Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Highlights the Contributions of Nurses.

National Hospital Day 2023 Date

National Hospital Day 2023 will be observed on Friday, May 12

National Hospital Day 2023 Theme

The National Hospital Day 2023 theme is #WeAreHealthcare

National Hospital Day History

The first National Hospital Day was observed in 1921 after US President Warren G. Harding declared May 12 to be marked as National Hospital Day. Harding thought this was the best way of rebuilding the public's trust in city hospitals after the devastating 1918 Spanish flu pandemic claimed the lives of a thousand of Americans. The day was established in the US to educate people about medical care and its importance. May 12 also marks the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the famed nurse who helped to establish hospital standards during the Crimean War of 1854.

In 1953, National Hospital Day was expanded to National Hospital Week, highlighting the health systems and healthcare workers and the innovative ways they support and connected to their community.

National Hospital Day Significance

National Hospital Day is a perfect opportunity to educate people about the benefits and importance of healthcare and medical facilities. Hospitals serve as pillars in any community, with over 6.3 million people working in hospitals in the US as of 2023. On this National Hospital Day 2023, let’s celebrate healthcare workers as heroes of the health system and for their unwavering support!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).