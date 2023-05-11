Every year, International Nurses Day (IND) is celebrated on May 12 to mark nurses' contributions to society and to mankind. The international day is observed around the world. The day also marks the anniversary of Florence Nightingale, a social reformer, statistician, and the founder of modern nursing. The International Council of Nurses (ICN) has celebrated this day since 1965. Every year, the International Nurses Day is marked with a different theme. For International Nurses Day 2023, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) has announced the theme- ‘Our Nurses. Our Future.' ICN President, Dr Pamela Cipriano, explained the theme by saying that the theme sets out what ICN wants for future nursing to address global health challenges and improve global health for all. Happy Nurses Week 2023 Greetings & Images: Thank You Messages, Status and Wallpapers for All the Dutiful Nurses out There!

International Nurses Day 2023 Date

International Nurses Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 12.

International Nurses Day 2023 Theme

The International Nurses Day 2023 theme is ‘Our Nurses. Our Future.'

International Nurses Day History

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) has celebrated this day since 1965. According to records, Dorothy Sutherland, an official with the US Department of Health, Education and Welfare, had proposed in 1953 that President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaim a 'Nurses' Day.' However, Eisenhower did not approve it.

A few years later, in January 1974, May 12 was chosen to celebrate the day as it is the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Since then, the ICN has prepared and distributed the International Nurses' Day Kit, which contains educational and public information materials for use by nurses everywhere.

International Nurses Day Significance

International Nurses Day is a perfect day to express gratitude to all the nurses around the world who work tirelessly to provide us with better quality services. The day celebrates the unsung heroes and calls for collective efforts to chart the future direction of nursing to meet the new normal's needs. It is now time to look to the future and take up initiatives that will help in the growth of the nursing industry and healthcare services at large.

