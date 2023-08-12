National Science Week is an annual observance in Australia that marks all the innovative breakthroughs that the country has achieved. Basically, National Science Week is Australia’s annual celebration of science and technology. This year, National Science Week 2023 will be observed from August 12 to 20 across Australia. It is held annually in August and is funded through the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science. According to details on the official website, National Science Week runs annually in August. It features over 1000 events nationwide, including those delivered by universities, schools, research institutions, libraries, museums, and science centres. Scroll down to know more about the National Science Week 2023 date, history, and the significance of the week-long celebrations. Chandrayaan 3 Debris Found in Australia? Mysterious Metallic Object on Australian Beach Sparks Speculations, ISRO Says Can't Confirm or Deny Whether It Is Part of PSLV Rocket.

National Science Week 2023 Dates

National Science Week 2023 will be observed from August 12 to 20 across Australia.

National Science Week History

The National Science Week was established in 1997 to acknowledge the contributions of Australian scientists to the world of knowledge. ASF Ltd joined forces with the ABC and the Australian Science Teachers Association in 1996 to pitch the concept of a National Science Week to the Australian Government. After 200 successful pilot events, a larger festival was funded for the next two years, including an annual $150 000 national grant to support events. Earlier, National Science Week was held in May during the same time as the Australian Science Festival in Canberra. Since 2002, the National Science Week has been held in August.

National Science Week Significance

National Science Week is a program of Inspiring Australia, a national strategy for getting Australians engaged with the sciences. The events organized during this week attract a wide audience, from kids to adults and science amateurs to professionals. Over one million people participate in science events across Australia, thus making it a popular annual event. The past participants of the National Science Week include polar explorer and environmental scientist Tim Jarvis, NASA Astronaut Katherine Megan McArthur; environmentalist Tanya Ha; theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss; and palaeontologist Scott Sampson.

