National Sports Day or Rashtriya Khel Divas in India is celebrated every year on August 29. It is a very popular holiday in India, especially during the summer Olympics. This year, National Sports Day 2021 falls on Sunday.

National Sports Day is celebrated to honour Dhyan Chand, a field hockey player and one of the best sportspersons of all time. He was born on this day in 1905. On this day, the sports awards like the Dhronacharya award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna now known as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award are presented by the President of the country. Here Are Interesting Quotes of Some Incredible Indian Sportspersons.

Honouring the sports legend there are various activities held around the country to celebrate the Rashtriya Khel Divas. You can also celebrate this day with the ideas given out by our team at LatestLY.

1. Organise a Sports Event

Though it would be difficult to organise a largescale event due to the ongoing pandemic, you can always plan a marathon, cricket, hockey or football match with your small group of family and friends. Indulge in some sports activity and celebrate National Sports day 2021 with the people around you with all necessary precautions.

2. Organise a Seminar

Spread awareness about the importance of physical activity in daily life through a seminar. Talk about cardiovascular and other health benefits of indulging in a sport.

3. Fancy Dress Competition in School

As the classes are being held virtually, ask the students to dress up as some sportsperson during the session. Remember our legendary sportspeople and celebrate the day by sharing their stories with the students.

4. Sports Quiz

School and corporate companies can host a one-hour sports quiz competition with the employees and the students. This will not just be fun but also add to the knowledge of the people in the field of sports.

4. Sports Talk

Organise a sports talk with your group. Create awareness about the players of our country by discussing their roleplays and achievements with each other, Most of the people, don’t know much about the National sport of our country. So why not organise something that would increase their knowledge about the same.

Celebrate this National Sports Day by spreading awareness and knowledge about the importance of physical activities and sports in our life.

