National Tsunami Awareness Week 2024 is celebrated from March 24 to 30. As the name suggests, this observance is focused on raising awareness about tsunamis, how to safeguard oneself from this natural disaster and how it can impact us. From the damages and devastation that one needs to prepare for in case of a Tsunami to how it is caused, National Tsunami Awareness Week focuses on various aspects of tsunami awareness. As we celebrate National Tsunami Awareness Week 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate National Tsunami Awareness Week and more. Tsunami Waves Caught on Camera in Japan: High Tides Observed Along Coast of Western Japan Amid Earthquake in Various Regions, Scary Videos Surface.

When is National Tsunami Awareness Week 2024?

National Tsunami Awareness Week 2024 will be marked from March 24 to 30 across the United States. The day focuses on reminding people of ways that tsunamis impacted various areas across the United States and also offers a chance for people to prepare for the possibility of this disaster.

Significance of National Tsunami Awareness Week

Although some are familiar with Hawaii and California tsunamis, knowledge of how to tackle this disaster and its long-standing impacts is still not widely known. National Tsunami Awareness Week is an annual week-long observance where various people and organizations work tirelessly to change just that. Every year, there are various talks, educational seminars, and brochures focused on raising awareness of tsunamis- their causes, impacts and how to be safest if this natural disaster hits.

From simple basics like the fact that tsunami is caused by a series of waves in a water body caused by the displacement of a large volume of water, generally in an ocean or a large lake, to the more intricate impacts of Tsunami that most people do not consider, National Tsunami Awareness Week aims to cover all aspects of this natural disaster and prepare more people to tackle it better.

