National Underwear Day is an annual event held in the United States of America (USA) on August 5. This annual event aims to encourage people to celebrate one of the most essential components of our wardrobe—the underwear. This annual event was originally launched by the American retailer Freshpair in 2003. This day is a fun holiday that promotes body positivity and self‑expression and is all about feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin. National Underwear Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 5. In this article, let’s know more about National Underwear Day 2025 date and the significance of this annual US event. August 2025 Holidays in the USA: Major State Observances, Cultural Events and Public Celebrations – Your Complete American Holidays Guide.

National Underwear Day 2025 Date

National Underwear Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 5.

National Underwear Day Significance

National Underwear Day is a light-hearted day celebrated across the US, shining a spotlight on the often‑overlooked world of underwear. People celebrate the day in simple ways like wearing their favourite pair of under or by supporting charitable causes by donating new undergarments to shelters. This day emphasises both the practicality and beauty of undergarments. From boxers and briefs to panties and lingerie, the day encourages everyone to embrace their personal style and feel comfortable in their own skin.

