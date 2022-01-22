Every year, India celebrates National Voters' Day on January 25 to mark the day that the Election Commission of India was founded in 1950. Voting is one of the most important rights that every individual has in a democracy. It helps them take control of who helps govern and choose the sort of development and wellness scheme you want your community or the country to have. However, millions of people often shy away from the responsibility of voting or are unaware of the steps they, as informed citizens, need to take. To correct this and encourage people to register to vote, National Voters' Day is celebrated on January 25 every year. National Voters' Day 2022 is a significant celebration as various key states stand to conduct elections, and people begin their campaigning for the General Election in 2024. And as we help people educate for these critical events, here is everything you need to know about National Voters' Day 2022, how to celebrate it and more. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

When is National Voters' Day 2022?

National Voters' Day 2022 will be celebrated on January 25. This day marked the foundation day for the Election Commission of India in 1950. The celebration of National Voters' Day 2022 was started in 2011 by the then President of India, Pratibha Devi Patil. The commemoration has helped raise awareness on the importance of voting, the history and contributions of the Election Commission of India and more.

How to Celebrate National Voters' Day 2022

The celebration of National Voters' Day usually revolves around various key awareness activities organized by the government of India and NGOs and organizations that strive to increase the citizen's awareness about their rights and powers. The celebration aims to encourage voting as a whole and make the process of registering to vote easier.

National Voters' Day 2022 Theme

Every year the celebration of National Voters' Day revolves around various dedicated themes. National Voters' Day 2022 Theme is 'Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy.' We hope that this National Voters' Day, you do your bit to stand true to your responsibilities as a citizen of the country. Whether it is registering to vote finally or helping other young voters to register. Here's wishing everyone a Happy National Voters' Day 2022!

