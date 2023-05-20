Every year, National Women in Aerospace Day is observed in the United States on May 20. The day is aimed at encouraging more women to pursue a career in aero engineering and aerospace by encouraging them with the history of the roles led by women in the aerospace community. The National Women in Aerospace Day celebrates women of the aerospace industry in the segments like commercial aviation, space, defence, UAV, and helicopters, among others. The day inspires and encourages all girls and females, in general, to explore the scope of the field of aviation and achieve the best of their potential. As National Women in Aerospace Day 2023 approaches, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. India's Women Scientists Break Barriers in Space Exploration! Aerospace engineer Swati Mohan Shares Her Experience.

National Women in Aerospace Day 2023 Date

National Women in Aerospace Day is observed will be celebrated on Saturday, May 20.

National Women in Aerospace Day History

National Women in Aerospace Day was created by Nikki Malcom in August 2021. Malcom was the CEO and Executive Director at the Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance and the 32nd recipient of the AeroTime Aviation Achievement Award in 2022. National Women in Aerospace Day celebrates the women who have, and still are, contributing to the aerospace industry. The special day encourages those who aspire to contribute and enter the field of aviation in the future.

National Women in Aerospace Day Significance

National Women in Aerospace Day is an annual event that is aimed at creating more access to females in the aviation sector by showcasing the incredible achievements of women in the field. On this day, several events and programmes are organized that educates girls and women on current topics and technology in aerospace engineering.

