Navratri 2021 starts on October 7, Thursday and with that begins the festive season. Starting the mornings with devotional songs to fasting the whole day, all of it forms an eminent part of this nine-day festival. The sounds of aartis and Mata Ki Bhentein bring the devotional vibes of the festival home.

When it’s about devotional songs during Navratra, the only singer that tops the list with best Mata Ki Bhentein is Narendra Chanchal. Chanchal was born on 16 October 1940 and died this year on January 22. He was one of the most popular Indian singers who specialised in religious songs and bhajans. Remembering him during Navratri 2021, we at LatestLY, have curated a collection of his five most played Mata Ki Bhentein during the festival. Delhi Govt Allows Reopening of Religious Places Till October 15 With Strict COVID-19 Guidelines.

1. Meri Jholi Chhoti Padh Gai

This is one of the favourites played during Navratri. This song was released almost 21 years back in 1999 but even today, this one sets the tone perfectly well for beginning the festivities.

2. Mor Tere Baaghan da

This song is one of the most sung songs during jaagrans. Though it later got much publicity with a scene in the movie Fukrey. Mor Tere Baaghan da was released in the year 2010 and since then the energy of the song remains the same.

3. Akhiyaan Udeek Diyaan

Akhiyaan Udeek Diyaan is a Punjabi bhent released in 2009 by Narender Chanchal. This bhajan is sung praying Mata Rani to come and give her blessings to the devotees. Though this was a song sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan many years ago, but many remakes were made on this one and the one sung by Narendra Chanchal is a very popular one.

4. Chalo Bulawa Aaya

This song was initially released in 1984 in the movie Avtaar. Chanchal along with Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor created one of the most trending mata ki bhent of the olden days. This is one of the most played songs when one visits Vaishno Devi as people relate to it while going there.

5. Bhakton Ko Darshan

This song is most played on ashtami and navami ceremonies during Navratri. As the devotees' host Kanjak or Kanya Puja, this song very well describes the ceremony. It was released in 1998 and to date, it is one of the most played Mata ki bhent during Navratri.

Narender Chanchal passed away on January 22, 2021, but his contribution to the music industry remains evergreen with the most popular mata ki bhentein. Celebrate and enjoy Navratri 2021 by adding his music to your list. Happy Navratri 2021, everyone!

