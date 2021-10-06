Happy Navratri 2021 ! The festival sees devotees inviting loved ones via invitation cards and today we have a list of Happy Navratri 2021 invitation card templates & formats. From Gujarat to Bengal, this festival of worshipping Maa Durga i.e. Shakti is celebrated in different ways. When there is a custom of performing Garba in the devotion of the mother in Gujarat, Bengal sees the tradition of playing vermilion. During these nine days of Navratri, nine different forms of Maa Durga are worshiped and a large number of people observe a fast during time. There are two Navratri in every year at an interval of six months. The Navratri that starts from the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin is called Shardiya Navratri. This time Shardiya Navratri is starting from Thursday, October 07, 2021. Shardiya Navratri will end with Kanya Pujan on Navami. On these days all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled if they worship the nine forms of the mother. The days of Navratri are considered very auspicious. Devotees mark the auspicious time of Ghatasthapana and invite loved ones home. This year it can be a digital invitation. Celebrate Sharad Navratri 2021, and share warm invitation greetings with these Facebook wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Signal messages, Telegram photos and more.

The first day of Navaratri is celebrated with a Ghatasthapana and to establish the Kalash, one must first wake up in the morning and wear clean clothes after bath and clean the temple to spread white or red cloth. Then an earther pot (kalash) needs to be kept with some rice on the cloth. One must sow barley in and around the earthen pot (kalash). Ashoka/Mango leaves should be kept in the Kalash and put a whole betel nut, coin and akshat and a coconut wrapped in chunari, tied with Kalava. To make this day special for your loved ones as well, we bring you Happy Navratri 2021 invitation messages and template format. These messages and greetings are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp images, to invite your loved one for a virtual Sharad Navratri celebration. This time, the celebrations will be done online so we have some of the Navratri 2021 invitation formats to send on WhatsApp or Facebook, here is a collection of some messages below.

Navratri Invitation Card (File Image)

Navratri Invitation Card (File Image)

Navratri 2021 HD Images and Wallpapers

Happy Navratri (File Image)

Happy Navratri 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Ghatasthapana (File Image)

Navratri 2021 Wishes, Maa Durga Images and Messages for Family & Friends

It is believed that worshipping Mother Durga during Navratri brings in lots of good luck and the blessings of Mata Rani. So people send out invites to ask people to come over and pay their respects to Goddess Durga Maa.

