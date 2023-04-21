Akshaya Tritiya 2023 will be observed on Saturday, April 22. It is an auspicious day for new beginnings. Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akti or Akha Teej. It is an annual Hindu and Jain festival observed on the third day of the bright half of the Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. Indian women celebrate this day with great enthusiasm and apply beautiful mehndi designs on their hands. As you observe Akshaya Tritiya 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of simple but beautiful mehndi designs you can try on your hand for this auspicious day. Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Wishes in Marathi & HD Images: WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS for the Auspicious Day.

Akshaya and Tritiya are two Sanskrit words where akshaya means never decreasing in terms of prosperity, hope, joy and success and "Tritiya" means the "third phase of the moon." The word "Tritiya" has been used because it falls on the Tritiya tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of April. Here are some beautiful mehndi designs that you can try as you beautify your hand for the auspicious day.

Mehndi Designs for Akshaya Tritiya 2023

Mehndi Designs for Akshaya Tritiya 2023

Mehndi Designs for Akshaya Tritiya 2023

In some regions, women celebrate this day significantly. Married or unmarried, they pray for their husband's or future husband's wellbeing. Fasting, charity and helping others are important festive practices observed on Akshaya Tritiya. Wishing everyone a Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023!

