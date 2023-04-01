Odisha Day, also known as Utkal Divas or Utakala Dibasha, is a day to commemorate the formation of Odisha State. Under British rule, Odisha was included in the Bengal presidency, encompassing the regions now known as Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. This observance is annually celebrated on April 1. Utkal Divas 2023 Images & Happy Odisha Day HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

History of Odisha Day

After years of persistent struggle by its people, the province of Odisha was established on April 1, 1936, with Sir John Hubbak serving as its first governor. The movement was led by notable figures such as Utkala Gouraba, Madhusudan Das, Utkala Mani, Gopabandhu Das, Fakir Mohan Senapati, and Pandita Nilakantha Das, among others. The state was initially known as Orissa but was renamed Odisha after the Lok Sabha passed the Orissa Bill and Constitution Bill (113th amendment) in March 2011.

Significance of Utkal Divas

In 261 BC, Mauryan King Ashoka expanded the Mauryan Empire and conquered Odisha. During the Mauryan rule, King Kharavela became the ruler of Odisha. He is recognised for establishing the reputation of the state as a hub for art, sculpture and architecture. The region of Odisha further get divided by the Mughals in 1576 after the defeat of Hindu king Gajapati Mukunda Deva; however, Odisha continued to flourish. Later, during British rule, Odisha's northern and western districts were incorporated into the Bengal presidency. In 1936, Odisha got carved out from the map of the Bengal presidency and formed a separate state.

How is The Day Celebrated?

On Odisha Day, the restricted holiday is observed in the state. This day is also referred to as Odisha Foundation Day or Vishuva Milan.

The effort required to make the state independent after years of oppression makes the Utkal Divas or Odisha Day a significant observation.

