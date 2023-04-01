Utkal Divas or Odisha Day is observed every year on April 1. It is also known as Utkala Dibasa and commemorates the formation day of Odissa as a state out of Bihar and Orissa province from the Madras presidency. On this day, all the shops are beautifully decorated, and processions take place. Local politicians organise various competitions. The families in the state arrange different cultural programmes like singing song programs. As you observe Odisha Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Utkal Divas 2023 images, Happy Odisha Day 2023 messages, Utkal Divas HD wallpapers, Odisha Day greetings, Utkal Divas wishes and quotes you can download and send to all your near and dear ones. Utkal Divas or Odisha Day 2023: Know History and Significance of Odisha Dibasa on the 88th State Foundation Day.

Odisha Day is a remembrance day and helps everybody to be united. Various fireworks take place, giving a spectacular view and stunning the sky. People share beautiful messages saying Happy Odisha Day with all their friends and family to wish them this important day. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Odisha Day 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Odisha became a separate state out of Bihar and Bengal in 1936. At that, it had only six districts, and today, it boasts of 30 districts. Wishing everyone a Happy Odisha Day 2023!

