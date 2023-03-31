Odisha Day, also popularly known as Utkala Dibasa or Odisha Dibasa, is celebrated every year on April 1 in Odisha. On this day in 1936, i.e., on April 1, 1936, the Indian state of Odisha was carved out of the combined Bengal- Bihar-Orissa province and was demarcated as an independent state. Hence, the day marks the formation of the state as a separate state out of Bihar and Orissa Province with the addition of Koraput District and Ganjam District from the Madras Presidency on April 1, 1936. This year, Odisha will celebrate its 88th Foundation Day on Saturday, April 1. The occasion is also known as Orissa Foundation Day and Vishuva Milan. Here's more about Odisha Day 2023 date, history and significance of Utkal Diwas. Pakhala Dibasa or World Pakhala Divas 2023 Date, History and Significance: What Is Pakhala? Everything To Know About the Global Event Dedicated to the Odia Dish.

Utkal Divas or Odisha Day - History

After losing its political identity entirely in 1568 following the defeat and demise of the last king Mukunda Dev, efforts and struggles resulted in the formation of a politically separate state under British rule on a linguistic basis on April 1, 1936. The formation of the social and cultural organization in Odisha, Utkal Sammilani, led to the foundation of a separate Odisha Province.

The newly formed state of Odisha consisted of six districts, namely Cuttack, Puri, Baleswar, Sambalpur, Koraput and Ganjam, with its capital at Cuttack. John Austin Hubback took the oath of office and became the first Governor of Odisha Province. At present, Odisha shares its borders with West Bengal on the northeast, Jharkhand on the north, Andhra Pradesh on the south, Chhattisgarh on the west, and the Bay of Bengal on the east. Odisha Tourism: Ramchandi Beach Konark in State Paving Way For Eco-Retreats in India.

Utkal Divas or Odisha Day - Significance

Odisha Dibasa or Utkala Dibasa is celebrated with great fanfare in the state of Odisha every year on April 1. On this day, streets and shops are decorated, and Jhankis are made, making this festival even more beautiful and lively. On this day, several cultural programs like a sing-song program, dance programs and other events are held to celebrate the formation of the state of Odisha. On this day, fireworks competitions are held across the state, and varieties of firecrackers light up the night sky. People also remember and pay tribute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the establishment of the state.

