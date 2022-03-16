Panguni Uthiram is an important annual observance for Tamil Hindus across the world. Commemorated on the day that Uthiram Nakshatra or Uthara Phalgun prevails in the month of Panguni, this observance is said to be a very auspicious day. Panguni Uthiram 2022 will be celebrated on March 18. Panguni Uthiram is said to be the day that various divine marriages took place. People, therefore, believe that Panguni Uthiram is the most auspicious day for marriages. As we prepare to celebrate Panguni Uthiram 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Panguni Uthiram, and more.

When Is Panguni Uthiram 2022?

Panguni Uthiram will be celebrated on March 18, 2022. Panguni Uthiram is commemorated on the full moon day when the Uthirim Nakshatra prevails in the month of Panguni, which is the last month of the Tamil Calendar. The Uthirim Nakshatra’s prevalence will begin at 00:34 on Mar 18, 2022, and go on till 00:18 on Mar 19, 2022. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Significance Of Celebrating Panguni Uthiram

Panguni Uthiram marks the day that several divine marriages took place. It is believed that various gods and goddesses were married on this day. It is the day that Goddess Parvati married Lord Shiva in the form of Gowri. Sri Deivayanai also married Lord Subramanian on this day. Panguni Uthiram is also said to be the day that Goddess Sita and Lord Ram were married. Many devotees also celebrate Panguni Uthiram as Mahalakshmi Jayanti. Panguni Uthiram is said to be the day that Goddess Mahalakshmi churned the milky ocean.

While Tamil Hindus celebrate this day as a divine day of Gods and Goddesses coming together, there are other important mythological events that are also said to have been commemorated on this day. One key observance is of Lord Ayappa’s birthday. Lord Ayyappan is believed to have been born due to the union of Lord Shiva and Mohini and Panguni Uthiram is also celebrated as Lord Ayyappa Jayanti to mark his birth anniversary. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and love-filled Panguni Uthiram 2022!

