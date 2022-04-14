Passover or Pesach is a celebration of Freedom for Hebrews, the day is celebrated to commemorate the freedom from slavery after the Exodus of Egypt. The day promises new hope and a fresh start, it also observes the struggles and sacrifices made by the Hebrews. The holiday begins on the 15th day of the month of Nisan and lasts up until the 21st day of the month. This Year it will be celebrated from April, 16 to April, 23 in 2022. When Is Passover 2022? Know Pesach Dates, Calendar, History, Significance and Traditions to Celebrate the Jewish Holiday.

Passover is a joyous occasion and is celebrated by hosting a festive meal called the Seder in which a seder plate is kept with items of significance are kept. We have curated a collection of Happy Passover 2022 Messages, Passover 2022 Greetings, Happy Passover 2022 Statuses, have a look:

Wishes for Passover 2022

Passover 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads A Very Happy and Cheerful Passover 2022 to You and Your Beloved Family Members!

Passover 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Here's to a Full Plate and a Happy Heart this Passover. Sweet Pesach 2022!

Passover 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Wishing You a Blissful Pesach and a Blessed Spring season. Happy Passover 2022!

Passover 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads Happy Passover 2022 to All! I Wish Your Holidays be Filled with Endless Joy. Merriment and With the Presence of Your Loved Ones.

Passover 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Twitter Status Reads: May All Your Worries and Tensions Melt Away on Passover 2022. Gut Yom Tov!

For the duration of Passover week, people follow a lot of dietary restrictions like eating only unleavened bread, which is bread without yeast, to honour the suffering of the Hebrews in captivity before the exodus. The day is also celebrated on the same day as Easter Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).