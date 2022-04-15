Pohela Boishakh is celebrated as the first day of Bengali New Year. In Bangladesh, it is celebrated on April 14 and in India, it is celebrated on April 14 or 15. Pohela Boishakh 2022, marking Bengali New Year 1429 or Noboborsho 1429 as per the traditional Bengali calendar, falls on April 15, Friday. As we celebrate this momentous joyful day, here's a collection of Noboborsho 2022 Bengali wishes, Bengali New Year 2022 wishes, Noboborsho caption, Bengali New Year 2022 images, Noboborsho photo, Noboborsho wishes, Bengali New Year images, Pohela Boishakh photos, Pohela Boishakh 2022 wishes, Pohela Boishakh in Bangla greetings, Pohela Boishakh quotes, Pohela Boishakh images, and more. Pohela Boishakh 2022 Images & Noboborsho HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Bengali New Year 1429 With WhatsApp Status, SMS, GIF Greetings and Messages.

The word Pohela Boishakh is derived from the Bengali words "pohela", meaning "first", and "Boishakh" is the "first day of the Bengali calendar." People wish each other by saying Shubho Noboborsho, which means Happy New Year. As you celebrate Noboborsho 2022, here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all to greet them on Pohela Boishakh 2022.

Haal Kata is celebrated by the Bengali people in business, shopkeepers and traders on Pohela Boishakh. Haal Khata means completing all reckonings of last year and opening a new ledger. It is a big day for all the business people in Bengal. Here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send as the greetings for Pohela Boishakh 2022 to all your friends and family.

The day is celebrated with great pomp and show in Bengal and Bangladesh. Fairs and processions are organised, and people spend this day with their close ones. Various agricultural products, traditional handicrafts, toys, cosmetics and sweets are sold during the Boishakh fairs. Puppet shows and merry go rounds are among the other attractions of this fair. Here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones to send them the greetings for Pohela Boishakh 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Bengali New Year 2022!

